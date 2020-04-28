Overview of some research related to the COVID 19 conducted in the world
Illustration of the coronavirus
28 April 2020 11h02
Share
Overview of some research related to the COVID 19 conducted in the world
Bob Weber
The Canadian Press
Share
Thousands of scientists around the world are hard at work to try to fight the pandemic COVID-19. Here is a summary of some recent research, that have been conducted by academic journals or agencies, scientists, and which have been peer-reviewed :
—
An editorial of the journal “Science” suggests that researchers should not lower their standards to the studies on the COVID-19, despite the urgent need of answers. It indicates that the small studies that are not part of an overall strategy, often produce tracks that seem interesting, but do not give anything tangible, divert resources and the attention of the tracks are most promising. The editorial adds that these studies often overlap and depend on models of research that can be easy to put in ?works, but reveal little. The authors argue that the need for stringent standards does not disappear before an emergency.
—
A web site follows all the clinical trials of the COVID-19 the current at all stages, everywhere in the world. COVID-trials.org lists 650 trials in total. A little more than half – 332 – took place in China; 97 others occur in the United States. There are 17 of them in Canada. The most investigated drug is hydroxychloroquine. Despite the lack of evidence of its effectiveness, the malaria touted by the us president, Donald Trump is the subject of 130 clinical trials. Traditional chinese medicine is the second-most studied in 102 trials.
—
The “New England Journal of Medicine” suggests that one of the reasons why the COVID-19 has had an impact as important, compared to the 2003 SARS outbreak is that the disease is spread before the symptoms appear. The researchers found that in a nursing home, the results of the tests have provided cultures of viable virus for nearly three-quarters of residents and employees, even if none of them had symptoms at the time of the test. The study presents figures which show that the SARS has been controlled in eight months, after having infected 8100 people in some regions. The new coronavirus has infected nearly three million people in five months and continues to spread rapidly around the world.
—
The “Journal of Sustainable Tourism” highlights the impact of the COVID-19 on the travel industry. The world tourism Organization of the united Nations provides for losses of up to 450 billion $ in 2020. Other international groups include 252 billion $ revenue in less for the airlines. Industry estimates suggest that the income from the hotels americans will be reduced by half. The loss of cruise ships and restaurants have not yet been estimated, but the published document shows that the losses caused by the cancellation of sporting events anywhere in the world will amount to hundreds of billions of dollars.
—
An indirect cost of the pandemic COVID-19 is its impact on research on other communicable diseases and life-threatening, ” says an editorial in the “Journal of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene”. The authors of the University of Alberta argue that even if the research on the novel coronavirus remains vital and a top priority, other diseases kill many more people. Malaria, for example, kills 500,000 people per year. The authors argue that many scientists working on these diseases have been invited to interrupt their work and that the consequences of this will be felt long after the end of the crisis of the COVID-19.