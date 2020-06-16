Owners of gyms defy the public health
Several gyms in the region of Quebec intend to reopen their doors in the next few days.
Share
June 15, 2020 17h59
Updated at 22h49
Share
Owners of gyms defy the public health
Myriam Boulianne
The Sun
The director of public health, Horacio Arruda, still has not given its green light for the reopening of training centres, but several gyms in the region of Quebec intend to reopen their doors in the next few days.
The owner of the Mega Fitness Gym in L’ancienne-Lorette, Dan Marino, will re-open its training centre on June 16. “If I have fines I’m going to take, but I’m going to challenge it, because to me it was not dangerous to the public health to reopen”, lance-t-il. Health measures will be added, he says, such as respect for social distancing, the terminals of disinfectant additional and the closure of the showers. “My local is 25 000 ft2 and there are never more than 100 people during the peak hours. I do not think that it puts the world in danger with the re-opening,” said Mr. Marino. To the question if he feels abandoned by the government, it replied that the term “abandoned” is polite : “It is forgotten, one is completely ignored.”
The latter claims to have discussed with other owners of the training centres of the region, who have also decided to reopen their doors, even if public health has not yet given his permission. “If we don’t act, we will fail,” he points out.
READ ALSO: Event for the opening of training centres
The gym XL GYM Signature in Val-Bélair will announce on June 17, the date of its reopening. In a publication on Facebook dated June 12, it is written : “We look forward to a re-opening date of the part of the government. […] Obviously, this government seems to have permanently forgotten. Then we must act!” On the same day, a list of regulations to follow during the reopening was published : a maximum of 12 people inside the gym, maximum of 60 minutes per person, cloakrooms and toilets are closed until further notice, etc, The Sun has attempted to reach the owner of the XL GYM Signature no answers.
On 9 June, a fifty owners of the training centres had shown in front of the national Assembly to request the resumption of their activities.