Owners of gyms ready for a possible reopening
“We are in discussion with the canadian Federation of gyms and it has received the information as to which there is a plan that is already prepared and is expected to be announced shortly”, says Gabriel Hardy, owner of the Gym, Chalet, Sainte-Foy.
Share
May 22, 2020 21h43
Updated at 22h04
Share
Owners of gyms ready for a possible reopening
Ian Bussières
The Sun
Already very affected by the containment measures imposed since the onset of the pandemic COVID-19, owners of gyms are preparing for the eventual opening of their facilities, although no date has yet been given by the government of Quebec.
“We are in discussion with the canadian Federation of gyms and it has received the information as to which there is a plan that is already prepared and is expected to be announced shortly”, says Gabriel Hardy, owner of the Gym, Chalet, Sainte-Foy.
Friday, the employees of the firm KleinCity went to the gym to sanitize equipment, a prelude to a possible reopening. “Everything has been disinfected to the full. We already have measures in place such as the separation physical, the washing of hands before and after and disinfection of devices by the customers for when everything will start”, he explains.
Outside
As of Monday, Mr. Hardy will start the exercises outside with groups of ten people or less. “Some of the gyms were already underground, but we talked to the City of Quebec and our city is very tolerant to the workouts outside with small groups.”
Workouts, CrossFit and workouts private, so will be outside waiting for the re-opening of the gyms.
“It is essential for us, because the gyms have eaten tens of thousands of dollars since the beginning of the pandemic. Many will be in trouble if they do not have government assistance, because they occupy large spaces and the rents are high. In addition, it will cost you 1 000 $ to 1 500 $ per week in costs of disinfection,” he continued.
Hope
Gabriel Hardy does not hide, it is hoped that institutions like his could reopen their doors no later than mid-June.
“Our customers are eager to see us. Since the beginning of the crisis, we shot videos every day, but it is more difficult for the motivation. The people were in a hurry to get out of the house and see their “coach” in person”, concludes Gabriel Hardy.