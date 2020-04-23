Palliative care: a visitor to times for the patients
April 23, 2020 | Health | No Comments|
11 April 2020, 17h33
Janie Gosselin
The Press
The ministry of Health and social Services has changed its directive on patients in end-of-life and will now allow visitors, one at a time.
Since the 23rd of march, only the visits during a “situation at the end of life is imminent” – when the death had to occur within 24 to 48 hours were allowed.
This measure was criticized by relatives of sick people, who wanted to be able to accompany in the last moments of their lives – until the very end.
