Pampita

Carolina “Pampita” Ardohain shared with her Instagram followers the tender ritual she does with her children Beltrán and Benicio before going to sleep.

The host published one of the most tender moments of her night through Instagram Stories. The model read them a story asking for ideas to generate “contagious smiles.”

” Let's see, he says that we think of many things that make us happy and make us smile ,” said Pampita while the children thought about what to answer. ” A dulce de leche ice cream, ” suggested the model. Her husband for his part added: ” A milanesa with fries .”

The little ones instead had their own wishes: ” Lemon ice cream, cute mom, the iPad and birthday .” Excited, Pampita wanted to convey to her children the importance of smiles: ” The more you give, the more they will give you, and you will spread them to everyone around you .”

After the family night ritual, first thing in the morning the model maintained her positive attitude and shared an image with a big smile driving her car.