Pampita went through an uncomfortable moment on television in front of a guest
The driver had a coughing fit while interviewing Pachu Peña. In the note, the video.
Pampita lived an uncomfortable moment in front of the cameras on her show while interviewing Pachu Peña. ” At the last moment of the day, you rest your head on the pillow and what is the last thought that goes through your head? ” He asked the comedian. When the former VideoMatch member began to respond, the driver suffered a mishap when she drowned and had a coughing fit.
” Oh, sorry, ” the model excused herself, putting her hands to her face to cover her mouth and nose, mainly as a measure of care for the coronavirus.
Trying to soften the moment, Peña said: ” It usually happens. Water, please! ” To which the driver replied: ” You can't have water in the study because of the protocol … Luckily we are far away. Well, nothing, driver stuff. That's it, it's over. I don't want to scare you. The time previous you had to do the swab “.