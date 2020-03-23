Panarin exercising with a screwdriver, and Kovalchuk with his wife

Looking at what the Russians are doing in your spare time from hockey, the goalkeeper of “Boston” Tuukka Rask is thinking about retirement.

“The Soviet spirit” monitors the developments inside the garage Panarin.

Forward of “Washington” Ilya Kovalchuk encourages everyone, in spite of quarantine, to do sports at home and offers a complex of interesting exercises. But there is an important caveat: before you begin these exercises, put the wife on the scale.

Lucas Radios can return in “Spartak”. The Czech striker has played for red-and-white for two seasons, then went to “San josé”, where particular success has not achieved.

Last year, he scored 11 points in 36 games, and this season in 14 games he scored points there. It is assumed that the composition of “Spartacus” Cech will replace someone of pair of legionaries Kaspars Daugavins and Martins karsums.