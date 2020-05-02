May 1, 2020 18h48
Pandemic and competition: Amazon under the microscope [PHOTOS]
NEW YORK — The american employees of Amazon, its subsidiary supermarket Whole Foods or delivery services of supermarkets were called to go on strike on Friday, taking advantage of the 1st of may to denounce employers accused of not doing enough to protect the face of the pandemic.
In front of the warehouse of Amazon, Staten Island, New York, they were a fortnight in protest at mid-day. Among them, a handful of employees of the giant in online sales, but also by the employees of public transport or nurses, masked and armed with placards showing their “solidarity”.
“We want to close this building, we want them to clean it, and they reopened when it will be ready, but only when everything has been cleaned up and the employees feel safe,” said the
AFP Derrick, an employee of Amazon.
All these employees are considered “essential” during the pandemic, and continue to work despite the containment.
AFP, Jason Redmond
Chris Smalls, ex-employee recently fired – for fomenting the protest, according to him, while Amazon argues that it has violated the regulations by continuing to work after you have been tested positive to the COVID, he said that the warehouse had now “50 to 60 cases” positive to the new coronavirus.
“Every day, or every other day, there is a new case in this building,” he said.
He has stated on Twitter that employees at least six other warehouses of Amazon across the country were manifest.
The prosecutor of the State of New York, Letitia James, has recently sent a letter to Amazon asking for clarification on his dismissal, and called to investigate possible violations by the company of laws on safety at work, according to the NPR radio.
A handful of employees of the giant in online sales, has demonstrated in front of the warehouse of Amazon, Staten Island, New York.
AFP Valerie Macon
The people who work for delivery services of supermarkets, such as Shipt or Instacart – for most self-employed workers – were also called to participate in this movement on Friday.
In spite of several actions of this type in recent weeks, Amazon – property of the richest man in the world Jeff Bezos – had strengthened security efforts and increased leave for employees affected by the COVID-19.
Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, ensures strengthened security efforts and increased leave for employees affected by the COVID-19.
AFP Valerie Macon
COMPETITION: CONGRESS WANTS to HEAR BEZOS ON AMAZON
The boss and founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos has been invited to explain himself before the u.s. Congress on practices of the global giant of online commerce, regularly accused of technical anti-competitive.
In a letter to the one who has still strengthened its position as the richest man in the world during the pandemic, the presidents of the judicial Commission and of the sub-commission to the competition of the House of representatives are concerned about how Amazon would benefit from accumulated data on third party sellers to its site, to promote its in-house products.
The letter of the elect refers to an article in the
Wall Street Journal of April 23, which stated that the company used sensitive data from third-party vendors, who take advantage of the platform to sell their products, to develop its own products.
Information that contradicts “assertions oral and written under oath during a hearing on July 16, 2019,” charges the letter.
The legal director of the Amazon, Nate Sutton had then denied that Amazon had engaged in such practices.
The elect, who, for the moment, ask Mr. Bezos to appear voluntarily, threatening to summon them formally if they fail to comply.
Amazon, which plays a central role during the pandemic due to the jump in deliveries in the home, recalled Friday night that he had already said to the
Wall Street Journal.
“We strictly prohibit our employees to use non-public specific to a vendor-specific way to determine what in-house products we need to launch. Although we do not think that the accusations in the
Wall Street Journal are accurate, we take them very seriously and we have launched an internal investigation,” said a spokesman.
