Pandemic coronavirus in the world: the main symptoms and signs of disease

Coronavirus, the disease can occur in mild and severe forms.
Ukraine and the world continue to struggle with the pandemic coronavirus – the number of infected COVID-19 has already exceeded 860 thousand people. In this situation, it is important to differentiate coronavirus infection from a number of others – such as influenza and SARS.
What is expressed by the new coronavirus, and what its main symptoms – see below. What is the coronavirus
Viral infection COVID-19 – a disease which is caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. It is now established that this disease can be mild and severe and have complications. They manifest themselves in the form of pneumonia and subsequent respiratory failure.
Perhaps the main issue of the novel coronavirus is the absence of specific treatments for this disease and its prevention. It is established that specific treatment COVID-19 are not required and recovery occurs through the use of symptomatic drugs.
A particular risk the disease poses to the elderly and those who have diabetes, asthma, and diseases of the vascular system. In severe cases, doctors resort to maintaining the functions of vital organs. The symptoms of coronavirus
The main symptoms is considered to be the following:
- high temperature;
- dry cough;
- shortness of breath;
- the feeling of fatigue;
- pain in the muscles and chest.
It is important that at an early stage the symptoms of allergies, influenza, colds, and coronaviruses are often similar. Especially if disease is in a mild form. In such cases, particularly important need to give the duration of the above symptoms. In that case, if they do not pass a long time, this may indicate risk of exposure to coronavirus infection. Coronavirus: the number of cases in the world
According to the latest data of the American Institute of John Hopkins, the number of infected in the world exceeds 860 thousand. Died from complications of 42.3 thousand people, and recovered almost 179 thousand.
Most people got sick COVID-19 in USA, Italy, Spain, China, Germany and France.
In Ukraine 669 confirmed cases, including 17 fatalities.
