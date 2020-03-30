Pandemic coronavirus inflated prices for orange juice
In March due to the global pandemic, KOVID-19 futures for orange juice jumped by 20%.
This Olfin learned from the BBC analysts.
For today the contracts for the sale of orange juice is almost the best asset. Due to the early stages of delivery of the goods is limited, which leads to shortages and higher prices. In addition, the immunostimulatory properties are very attractive to buyers.
At the same time, Europe may face a shortage of fresh vegetables and fruits due to lack of workers on farms on the background of the coronavirus. So, in Spain, Italy, France and Germany have already faced the situation when the fruits are ripe, but no one to collect. Currently jeopardized the crops of strawberries and asparagus.
We will remind, as of 5:50 Monday total number of deaths from infection caused by a novel coronavirus, the world is 33968 people. The number of infected exceeded 720 thousand people, more than 151 thousand recovered.