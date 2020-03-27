Pandemic COVID-19. 4 reasons to hope for its end
Despite the frightening numbers of victims of the pandemic COVID-19, hope at its end is still possible – there are several reasons, writes Medical News Today.
As informs MedikForum, scientists and doctors in different countries today are making huge efforts for development of drugs and effective treatment strategies coronavirus infection COVID-19, engulfed in a pandemic the entire world. Despite the fact that vaccines against the virus yet, and had heard the opinions of scientists about quite near the end of the pandemic in the offing.
What are the reasons to hope for this?
Infection control measures deystivitelno work. The other day a famous doctor Alexander Myasnikov spoke about the fact that the sad experience of Italy, faced with mass mortality due to the outbreak of COVID-19, largely due to the lack of organization of proper control by the authorities.
Scientists from Hong Kong, a study was conducted that analysed the impact of the epidemic coronavirus workers in the 43 public hospitals. They also concluded that “appropriate control measures can prevent the mass transfer of a new virus.”
The experts stated that in the first 6 weeks after the start of the outbreak 413 doctors were dealing with 42 confirmed cases COVID-19, but none of the health workers got infected. Also there was no nosocomial infection people. All this confirms is properly organized prevention really effective.
Primary infection allows you to develop immunity from repeated infections. Professor of vaccinology from the Jenner Institute (Oxford University, UK) Martin Bachmann says: the disease COVID-19 encourages the body to develop immunity, not giving to infected and sick again. This was confirmed by testing on primates that were infected with the coronavirus after nearly a month after the first infection.
“Primary infection with the virus SARS-CoV-2 can protect the organism from subsequent exposure to that is of vital importance for the development of a vaccine and forecast on the further development of a pandemic”, – concluded the study authors.
The immune system can overcome the virus. Witness the case of a 47-year-old woman with COVID-19, infected in Wuhan and recovered in a few days. The researchers studied the immune response of the body and found in blood samples the increase of immunoglobulin G (the most common type of antibodies), and immunoglobulin M. in addition, it was revealed a large number of key immune cells – specific auxiliary T cells, killer cells and b-cells.
“This is a real breakthrough in understanding, which allows to overcome COVID-19. This discovery gives an idea what is missing for patients whose infection is fatal” – said Professor Catherine Kedzierska, head of the Department of Microbiology and immunology, Doherty Institute (Australia).
To achieve the end of the pandemic COVID-19 can help the old method. According to the study presented in The Journal of Clinical Investigation, in the fight against the infection, doctors may use a long-known method of “passive antibody therapy”. It is the use of serum from the blood of people infected with coronavirus, had been ill and recovered. On this basis it is possible to create a vaccine.
“It’s all doable, but requires a lot of effort, organization, process, resources … and people who have recovered from the disease COVID-19 and can donate blood”, said in this regard, the co-author of the study, Professor Arturo Casadevall of the school of public health Johns Hopkins.