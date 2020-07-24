Pandemic is forcing, Disney shifts the outputs of Mulan, Star Wars and Avatar
Already postponed twice, the last time to August 21, the output of the version in the actual shooting of the famous cartoon <em>Mulan</em> has this time been postponed to an unspecified date.
July 23, 2020
Agence France-Presse
NEW YORK — the outputs of The film to big-budget, Mulan, as well as future aspects of the sagas of Star Wars and Avatar were offset Thursday by the Disney studio, pandemic coronavirus requires.
After the postponement of Tenet, the other big shows planned for this summer and on which were the operators of the room for restarting the attendance, it is the second pillar of the summer schedule, which collapses.
“These last few months, it became clear that nothing can be etched in stone as to how we come out of the movies,” said a spokesperson for the Disney studio in a statement sent to AFP.
“Today, this means that we put in brackets our exit plans for Mulan the time to determine how we can present the more efficiently this film to a world-wide audience,” added the spokesperson.
At the same time, Disney announced that the release schedule for future episodes of the sagas of Star Wars and Avatar was delayed a year.
The second part ofAvatar will be released then in December 2022, and the tenth episode of Star Wars in December 2023, rather than in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
The outputs will then be staggered every two years, Avatar in 2024, 2026 and 2028, Star Wars in 2025 and 2027.
In a message posted on his Twitter account, director, writer and co-producer ofAvatar, James Cameron, has explained that the delay was due to delays in the production schedule.
If the production has started, late, in New Zealand for the live action, the work of special effects, intended to Los Angeles, still has not started, because of a pandemic.
At the beginning of April, Disney had already decided to postpone the release of a dozen Marvel movies and other big productions, including Black Widow, with Scarlett Johansson in the title role.
The release is now scheduled for November 6, which automatically shifts the other films in the series to come.
After Black Widow, who becomes the next film from the Disney studio to arrive on the screens, is provided for the output, the 20 of November, of the Soul, the new feature film from Pixar animation under the banner of Disney.
Disney has also deferred to an unspecified date, the new film by the american director Wes Anderson, The French Dispatch, the output of which was previously scheduled for 16 October.
Selected at Cannes, this feature film was produced by the studio Searchlight, which became a subsidiary of Disney since the acquisition by the entertainment giant of the majority of the assets of the group 21st Century Fox, in 2019.