Pandemic is forcing, Mulan will be released directly on to the small screen

| August 4, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

Pandémie oblige, Mulan sortira directement sur le petit écran

Pandémie oblige, Mulan sortira directement sur le petit écran

Yifei Liu takes the title role in <em>Mulan</em>.

Share

August 4, 2020 20h22

Share

Pandemic is forcing, Mulan will be released directly on to the small screen

Agence France-Presse

LOS ANGELES — The adventures of the warrior chinese Mulan, the blockbuster long-awaited Disney, will ultimately not projected in movie theaters before it was released in streaming in September, as is tradition, has informed the group on Tuesday.

The output of the version in the actual shooting of the famous cartoon had already been postponed three times, movie theatres in the u.s. remaining closed because of the spread of the new coronavirus in the country.

Mulan will instead be available to subscribers of the platform Disney+ from 4 September, with condition to pay $ 29.99 per additional.

This decision has been described as “unique” by the ceo of Disney, Bob Chapek.

Before the pandemic, the movie studios were waiting for traditionally 90 days to release their movies on online platforms after their exit in the room.

The film will be released in all the same room in some countries where the streaming service is not yet proposed, such as in China.

Its production cost is approximately US $200 million.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *