Pandemic: researchers at UQO, documenting the opinions of children
One hundred children and adolescents will be contacted three times by the start of classes in September.
May 5, 2020
Updated may 6, 2020 0.35
We hear a lot of scientists and politicians since the beginning of the crisis of the COVID-19. The voice of health care professionals and orderlies door as seldom before. The business people for whom the efforts of a whole life are placed at risk are put under the spotlight. Parents who telework while making the school-to-home occupy an important place in the news. That was understood, however, children and adolescents? Their opinion on the current situation is virtually absent from public discourse.
A team of researchers in social work from the University of Quebec in Outaouais (UQO) has decided to focus on the experience of young people from 7 to 17 years of age during this period of a pandemic. One hundred children and adolescents will be contacted three times by the start of classes in September, by professors Christine Gervais, Isabel, Side, Vicky Lafantaisie, and Francine de Montigny.
“We are in a period of uncertainty and it causes anxiety, stresses dr. Côté. What we want to check out with the young people, it is how they believe that it will finish. We asked how they see the next few months. To what do they expect for the new school year in September. We want to explore the positive and negative effects of measures of social distancing during the crisis. The idea is to see how the child or young person is looking towards the future now and let him know to get back on his projections, and his apprehensions and see how it is materialized or not.”
The interviews with the young people are all via video conferencing. The entire sample must have been contacted in the next few days, before returning to class. A second interview will be conducted at the end of the school year, in June, and a third will be held in September. The parents of the children will have to fill out a questionnaire on the health and functioning of their child. The research should allow to develop some recommendations which could enable public Health to adapt its actions and its messages to the young people.
The teen’s anger
One trend that seems already to jump in the eyes of researchers of the UQO it is the feeling of anger that lives of very many teenagers contacted. “They feel like the forgotten greats of this crisis, and it generates a lot of anger in them,” said Ms. Côté. They feel pushed aside, ignored and not heard, so that everything that happens has impacts that are very important on them as well.”