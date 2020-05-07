Parc-Extension, the next hot area of COVID-19?
With 1239 cases of contamination, Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension closely follows the Montreal-North (1544) and Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles (1247) in the list of montreal’s boroughs most affected by the coronavirus.
The district Park-Extension, could it become a hot area of the COVID-19 ? In the ranks of community, the concern is real. This multi-ethnic district, one of the poorest in Canada, could be a fertile breeding ground for the spread of the virus, it is feared.
Since the beginning of the crisis, the requests for food assistance have exploded in Parc-Extension. The cafeteria of the youth Organisation of Park-Extension (PEYO) has been converted into a warehouse that stored the food. With the collaboration of the organization’s Resources, action-power-Parc-Extension, baskets were delivered to some 600 households from the 13 march. And the demand continues to grow.
On Monday, when prime minister François Legault announced that the déconfinement would be deferred to the may 18 at Montreal, the national director of Quebec public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, said want to check what was happening in both sectors of the metropolis : Montréal-Nord and Parc-Extension.
Monique Leger, director of Resource action-power-Parc-Extension, would not be surprised to see that Parc-Extension becomes a hot area, like Montreal-North. “When we speak of social conditions, it is the same : people live in overcrowding in substandard housing — in some cases, two families crowded into a three-and — a-half, they do the frontline work and are poorly protected. Some are without status. I think we could easily find themselves in the same situation as Montreal-North. “
Parc-Extension would be less health care workers that Montreal-North, but more workers of the agricultural sector and the food processing sector, where working conditions are difficult. Bus yellow have also been seen in the neighborhood. They are looking for workers to send them to the fields or in factories. Recently, Monique Leger and Jo-An Audrey Jetté, general director of PEYO, saw a group of forty workers without masks sitting in a vehicle. “I am not convinced that these people are going to protect our people,” said Monique Leger.
The mayor of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension, Giuliana Fumagalli, recognizes that the sinews of war, it is the communication. Posters and a mail-out detailing the available resources will be conducted in ten languages. Starting Saturday, trucks equipped with loudspeakers will be running along the streets to encourage residents to undergo screening. The mobile clinic should also make a stop in the neighborhood the next week, she said : “people are stressed and concerned. Our role is to reassure. “
