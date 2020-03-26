Paris Hilton has published your phone number in the network
Now everyone can communicate with the star.
During the quarantine, celebrities from all over the world with all the forces to entertain their fans and encourage them to stay as long as possible at home.
Paris Hilton, who previously gave a party in honor of his birthday, came up with an original way to interest followers not to neglect the rules of isolation.
The girl has published in Instagram his phone number and urged followers to stay home and write her message. Now anyone can communicate with Paris Hilton and have fun conversation.
“Hello everyone, sending you love at this terrible, difficult time! I have a new phone, which is dedicated to all of you. So please contact me on +13104968826. Now more than ever it is important to stay in touch with all of you. Love you all! Stay safe and #StayHome” – said the star.
