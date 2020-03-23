Paris Hilton shared his dream

No, we are not talking about world peace.

Famous socialite Paris Hilton, who recently celebrated 39 years, told of his dream. She began to think about matters of life and death and wants to invent “elixir of eternal youth”.

“Death scares me, because I don’t know what’s going on. I just don’t want it to be nothing, because it would be so boring”, – explained his position by Paris.

The socialite admitted that it is considering the possibility of freezing yourself or a breakthrough in scientific research.

Paris also boasted that in his 39 years, she never resorted to the services of plastic surgeons. Her beauty secret is simple – she tries to avoid the sun and ultraviolet radiation.