29 April 2020 10h31
Parliamentarians divided on the draft law on the PCU for students
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA – A quarrel between parliamentarians is likely to delay the adoption of the draft law which puts in place delivery canadian emergency for students.
The deputies had to study, Wednesday, of this bill. This PCUE would 1250 $ per month, for four months, from may to August, students who cannot find summer employment.
It takes a unanimous vote of the parliamentarians for adoption the same day of the draft law. However, elected officials do not agree on the latest version proposed by the government.
This version would, according to the bloquistes, too influenced by the demands of conservatives who want to deny the benefit to students who do not accept the jobs available.
“There is incitement and incitement”, protested the chief bloquiste Yves-François Blanchet in a press briefing Wednesday morning, accusing some of wanting to “reduce students to the status of goods”.
In the neo-democrats, it is only required that the benefit be granted to students who have dependents or having a disability is $ 2000 as the PCU regular rather than the 1750 $ provided.
The leader of the New democratic party (NDP), Jagmeet Singh is not in agreement with the “barriers” to access the PCUE that want to erect the conservatives, but he is willing to undergo.
“Our main challenge is the amount. And if the amount is set, it is ready to go ahead,” offered Mr. Singh at his press briefing early in the morning.
Already conservatives and bloquistes are worried to see the PCUE push students not to work while some sectors, such as agriculture, they are afraid of a lack of manpower this summer.
However, Mr. Blanchet believes that the conservatives want to go too far in the imposition of incentives to the work of the students.
“We may be reaching the limit of our ability to improvise in emergency situations,” said Mr. Blanchet of this impasse, the first, which includes a measure of federal assistance to respond to the crisis caused by the pandemic of COVID-19.
The national Council of the unemployed and unemployed women (CNC) denounced, also, Wednesday, the discourse around the PCU for students.
“We are witnessing a rise of a conservative discourse, to the effect that the government programs act as a disincentive to work,” laments the CNC in a press release issued Wednesday morning.
The council recalls that many sectors of the economy will continue to be shut down for a long period of time, such as the cultural industries and sport, and believes that summer job opportunities for students will be “greatly limited”.