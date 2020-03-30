Part of the shore of the Kuyalnik Liman want to isolate?
Odessa citizens concerned about the construction works on the coast of the Kuyalnik estuary, in the village of Korsuntsi.
As reported “Duma” eyewitnesses, recently on a wild beach, where people come to relax some of the townspeople had a change of heart – a dirt road from the settlement extended, on the coast appeared concrete pillars, and at one of the entrances concreted profile of the steel pipe.
“Apparently, it is planned to install the barrier” – I guess our readers.
Regional and district authorities has not yet commented on what is happening.