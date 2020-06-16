Partial reopening of the parc de la Chute-Montmorency
June 16, 2020 14h57
Updated at 15h18
Leah Harvey
The Sun
In the momentum of the déconfinement, Sépaq announced the partial reopening of the parc de la Chute-Montmorency for Saturday.
By contrast, only the upper area of the fall will be open to the public. The sector down, him, will remain closed to enable the works which have been delayed. “The depreciation of the goodwill of the international related to the COVID-19 creates a window to accelerate the achievement of the major work of the concept of Experience to Fall”, can we read in the press release.
At the top of the fall, the shop, the terrace restaurant of the Manoir Montmorency, the truck of street food, the snack bar of the bridge as well as play areas for children will be open to the public, which must comply with the rules of distanciations still in force. Activities via ferrata, zip-lining and the bridge that offers a panoramic point of view will be also passable. The stairs panoramic, him, will not open its doors before mid-July.
Sépaq also announces the re-opening phase-in of its hostels, which started on the 12th of June at Station touristique Duchesnay.
“We feel that in the institutions of the Sépaq, be it national parks, wildlife reserves, people take advantage of the situation of the particular summer that we live for the regaining of these territories then. It is hoped that this will be the same at the parc de la Chute-Montmorency,” says Simon Jones, head of media relations at the Sépaq.