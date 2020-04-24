Participants sought for international survey on the loss of sense of smell and taste
April 14, 2020
Updated on April 15, 2020 to 0h51
April 14, 2020
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — An international investigation into the loss of the sense of smell and taste observed over the course of the disease due to the new coronavirus has been launched for patients and former patients by a consortium of more than 500 researchers from 38 countries.
Through a short questionnaire, the scientists are seeking “first to determine the frequency of these symptoms during the epidemic of Covid-19, the age, the sex of the persons concerned, and their possible persistence”, explains to the AFP professor Jérôme Golebiowski of the Institut de chimie de Nice (CNRS/Université Côte d’azur), which coordinates the part “France” of the study.
At the international level, the objective is to reach several tens of thousands of responses, he adds.
In a second time, the idea would be to propose a follow up protocol for people who still have problems with smell and taste globally at the end of 15 days.
The loss of sense of smell (anosmia) and the loss of taste (ageusia) can also occur in the flu, even if it seems less frequent, but it has no knowledge of its frequency at the global level, according to this expert.
Participation in this survey is voluntary and takes about 10 to 15 minutes. The data will remain completely anonymous and will be stored on secure sites, clarify its initiators.
The survey is not intended to establish a diagnosis and offer treatment.
The researchers are grouped together within the global Consortium for the research chémosensorielle (or GCCR for Global Consortium for Chemosensory Research) to study this phenomenon.
The questionnaire is accessible on the web (https://sites.google.com/view/gcchemosensr/) to those diagnosed by PCR testing, by a physician, or who are convinced of having had these symptoms. It will explore the nature of these cases of ageusia and anosmia among persons with and compare to other pathologies.
The questionnaire should be available in more than twenty languages, including chinese, Russian and Arabic.