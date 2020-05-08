Passage noticed Snowbirds in Quebec city [VIDEO+PHOTOS]
To 10: 15am Thursday, the people of Quebec were able to hear and see the Snowbirds in the sky,
7 may 2020 11: 11
Updated 23.37
Paul-Robert Raymond
The Sun
To 10: 15am Thursday, the people of Quebec were able to hear and see the Snowbirds in the sky, greeting the workers of the health community who fight the spread of the COVID-19.
This overview is part of Operation Inspiration, which provides a crossing of Canada from east to west.
After the lunch break, the demonstration team of the royal canadian air force (RCAF) will blast off from the Jean-Lesage airport at 12: 45 pm to move to Trois-Rivières 15 minutes later. A detour will be to Drummondville and Granby where they will go to 13: 20. This segment ends at the Montréal-Trudeau international airport 25 minutes later after a brief overview of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Laval.
Finally, during the end of the afternoon, the nine aircraft will take off at 16: 15 of Montreal, and will fly above the seaway of the St. Lawrence river to Cornwall in Ontario. They will head to Ottawa to land at Gatineau airport, an hour later.
The sun, Frédéric Matte
The hours listed are subject to unforeseen circumstances due to weather or technical issues. It is impossible to know precisely which areas will be overflown, but watch hospitals closely, while respecting the safety distance physical. “Fly-focus on hospitals, first responders, and residential neighborhoods”, said Tuesday the deputy-lieutenant Sophie Quemeneur, assistant to the media queries for the Snowbirds.
It is recommended to consult the pages of the team in the social networks, either Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to be notified of delays or unforeseen events.
