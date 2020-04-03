“Passe-Partout” will cuckoo everywhere
Photo: Karine Dufour Télé-Québec
Jean-François Pronovost (balaclava), Élodie Attic (Passe-Partout) and Gabrielle Fountain (Switch-Diamonds) enfileront their colorful costumes for this show of over fifty minutes entitled “Cuckoo-for-all.
After the programming at Télé-Québec, the application of and table games, the mark mat is presented in a new form in the autumn, whereas the three popular characters from the show will go on tour in quebec, with an original show produced by Evenko.
Élodie Attic (Passe-Partout), Jean-François Pronovost (balaclava) and Gabrielle Fountain (Switch-Diamonds) enfileront their colorful costumes for this show of over fifty minutes entitled Cuckoo Passe-Partout, which will be played 40 times in 35 different cities in Quebec, and this, from the 3rd of October.
“It is a brand that is very strong. It’s like the U2 of children’, starts laughing Valérie Hamel, senior director, agencies, and corporate events of Evenko. The important box show has already presented the performance of Ari Cui Cui, of Toupi et Binou and the ineffable Pat on Patrol. “There is really a market for the performing arts for children,” said Ms. Hamel. Now, it is cultural development as to be able to lead our young people into the rooms. It is necessary to develop this from their early age so that they can go want [to return]. Today, there are of the competition : the screens, the technology. I think that bringing them to the live shows, it gives them something. “
This is not Chekhov, but it is something important, go see a show
— Marysol Charbonneau
“First awakening to the theater “
Télé-Québec, who is the owner of the trademark Passe-Partout, has had a lot of requests in recent months for the three characters encounter of young people in various events. And with the show, “there was an opportunity, as a tele-educational and cultural, to provide a first awakening to the theater, a staged performance” for 4 years and above, say, Marysol, Charbonneau, director of youth programming of the string.
“It’s not Chekhov,” she said, smiling, but it is something important, go see a show. It has been found that with Evenko, it worked well, especially that we had the desire to go in several regions of Quebec, that this is not just a trick of montreal. We wanted to bring these heroes from early childhood to the most people possible. “
For now, the show will tour the province, but the pace of youth : the performances take place especially at the end of the week, and hours sweet for the target audience (and their parents). Between October and next April, Cuckoo mat will in almost all regions, from Granby to Trois-Rivières, passing through Amqui, Baie-Comeau and Gatineau.
The actress Élodie Attic ensures that the three friends are very excited by this adventure. “I have been to the theater before, and this is the fun of feeling the pulse of the children,” says Grenier. When we were in the studio, between us, between adults, sometimes it is hard to remember the child you are addressing. Then, [the show] we will reconnect with our audience and it’s going to feed us a lot for our shoots. “
The actress has already read a version of the text by Andrée Lambert and believes that the Cuckoo mat remains in the same universe as that of emissions, but in a narrative that is less segmented. The director Marc Saint-Martin (Toc Toc Toc) confirms that the public will not be destabilized. “There are possibilities of light, discuss things, but I think the direct connection, the breaking of the fourth wall, it must be there. And for effects, it takes a certain amount of heat, but it will not go completely elsewhere, with fireworks. This would not be Happening-Everywhere. “