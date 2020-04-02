Passionate and sad: Irina Krug dressed in black, fans worried
Singer Irina Krug unexpectedly gave a nice gift to her, depressed because of the quarantine, fans of the star announced that she soon will enjoy their new album!
Irina Krug announced the release of a new, 10-th album, which, she said, has already been completed. The name of the next collection of lyrics and heartfelt ballads, the singer’s so far been kept secret, but did not hide the star names one of the songs, which, among others, became part of the album. Irina Krug told that it is called “Slide music”, and the text was written for her by a friend of the singer, the musician and poet Cyrus Smokes, with which they are closely and fruitfully cooperating for the first year and a few times even danced together.
At the same time a series of pleasant surprises from Irina Circle has not ended – the singer published in Instagram a snippet of the song – obviously, in order to keep fans waiting a new album.
“Take care of each other, good health and optimism! Your Irina Krug,” wrote the singer.
My friends. I want to share with You a snippet of the new song ” Enjoy the music @azarovigor poems @kiradymov from the new album Sound – Production @andrey_ignatchenko_iksiy_music been finalized and very soon You will hear it. Take care of each other, good health and optimism! Your Irina Krug erimacrus harazuru karadimov victoriacoren of Antahkarana be sad newalbum photo @photo_isaevame
We should not be surprised that such news fans Irina Krug came to the indescribable delight, and their mood, of course, greatly improved.
“Our favorite sound, Already fell in love with the song”, “Thank you Irina! Let the music of your soul will only be joyous and happy! Wish you’ve always had the inspiration, the desire to create and emit only positive!”, – not stingy with the gratitude and compliments to the faithful fans of the singer.