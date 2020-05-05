Patches of happiness on your way
Some choose to paint the rainbow or masks on their rocks, in reference to the pandemic of the COVID-19.
May 5, 2020-4: 00 am
Updated at 9: 15 am
Marie-Eve Martel
The Voice of the East
This spring, the hunting arcs-en-ciel proved to be an activity in the mode for changing the ideas. Large and small roam the streets of their neighbourhood in search of creations multicolored which the view makes you smile and reminds us that “it’s going to go well”. These parcels of happiness are not, however, that the windows of the cottages; they can also be found a bit everywhere with the movement Arochemoiunsourire, which will celebrate its two years of existence, the 11th may next.
For its initiator, Sophie Côté, the current pandemic allows us to highlight this anniversary in a beautiful way, so that the population is appropriate to the movement that is to paint rocks and hide them everywhere to the attention of his entourage or strangers to spread good mood and solidarity in these uncertain times.
Welcoming usually about a dozen new subscribers each week, the page Facebook Arochemoiunsourire has seen more than a hundred join the movement these last few days. A number that continues to increase, while some choose to paint rainbows or masks on their rocks, in reference to the pandemic of the COVID-19.
“My movement has really jumped since the containment !, launches the Ms Side. I am pleased to see that several people have adopted it !”
“I think people are even more anxious to take care of each other. It is their way to feel involved as an actor of change through this crisis. A kind of social support and informal. There was a rock lodged in the CHG to thank the staff, in the grocery stores too… I find that it is unifying in a period where we lack all human contact. A way to be together without being actually”, she says, touched to see that his initiative is small everywhere.