Patches of happiness on your way

| May 5, 2020 | News | No Comments

Des parcelles de bonheur sur votre chemin

Des parcelles de bonheur sur votre chemin

Some choose to paint the rainbow or masks on their rocks, in reference to the pandemic of the COVID-19.

Share

May 5, 2020-4: 00 am

Updated at 9: 15 am

Share

Patches of happiness on your way

Des parcelles de bonheur sur votre chemin

Des parcelles de bonheur sur votre chemin

Marie-Eve Martel

The Voice of the East

This spring, the hunting arcs-en-ciel proved to be an activity in the mode for changing the ideas. Large and small roam the streets of their neighbourhood in search of creations multicolored which the view makes you smile and reminds us that “it’s going to go well”. These parcels of happiness are not, however, that the windows of the cottages; they can also be found a bit everywhere with the movement Arochemoiunsourire, which will celebrate its two years of existence, the 11th may next.

For its initiator, Sophie Côté, the current pandemic allows us to highlight this anniversary in a beautiful way, so that the population is appropriate to the movement that is to paint rocks and hide them everywhere to the attention of his entourage or strangers to spread good mood and solidarity in these uncertain times.

Welcoming usually about a dozen new subscribers each week, the page Facebook Arochemoiunsourire has seen more than a hundred join the movement these last few days. A number that continues to increase, while some choose to paint rainbows or masks on their rocks, in reference to the pandemic of the COVID-19.

“My movement has really jumped since the containment !, launches the Ms Side. I am pleased to see that several people have adopted it !”

READ ALSO: hunting FOR rocks

“I think people are even more anxious to take care of each other. It is their way to feel involved as an actor of change through this crisis. A kind of social support and informal. There was a rock lodged in the CHG to thank the staff, in the grocery stores too… I find that it is unifying in a period where we lack all human contact. A way to be together without being actually”, she says, touched to see that his initiative is small everywhere.

Des parcelles de bonheur sur votre chemin

The idea is simple: just paint smaller rocks, collected here and there, at the whim of his imagination. Once embellished, these can be given as a gift or arranged a little everywhere to make a pleasant surprise to anyone who would pass by.

PROVIDED

This is particularly the case in Ange-Gardien, where Julie Lamothe decided to sow the joy, with the complicity of her daughter Magalie, with which she paints and hides several rocks. Like many others, she was seduced by the simplicity of the movement.

“I was looking for a hobby and I discovered the movement two weeks ago. I love this !”, she said.

Accessible and soothing

The idea is simple: just paint smaller rocks, collected here and there, at the whim of his imagination. Once embellished, these can be given as a gift or arranged a little everywhere to make a pleasant surprise to anyone who would pass by.

The person who discovers a rock painted is then invited to take a picture and share it on the page Facebook of Arochemoiunsourire and perpetuate the movement, either leaving the rock in place, placing it elsewhere, or to the offer, either by painting on its tour of new rocks.

An inexpensive activity that gives joy to the one who decorates the rock and the one who finds it, and that can be practiced by people of all backgrounds and of all ages. “It is soothing to paint,” notes coté. It is also something that one can do alone or with family in a period when one must stay at home. Moms have told me that it encouraged their child to go for a walk in case they would find a rock. For others, it is the children who ask their parent to do this activity.”

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *