Patients of Montreal transferred to Trois-Rivières: “In the end, it is always our staff that pays”
The CHAUR of Trois-Rivières welcomes patients of Montreal to relieve the pressure on the hospitals of the metropolis.
6 may 2020 15: 34
Updated at 17h23
Three-Rivers — Since Tuesday, the Centre hospitalier affilié universitaire régional (CHAUR) has received three patients with COVID-19 from outside the region to relieve the hospitals to which the pressure is currently very high. This system of coordination of critical care beds across the province put in place since the beginning of the pandemic leads to the union of nurses to ask questions about the extra pressure which might be exercised by the staff in place.
On Tuesday, two hospital patients Joliette and Santa-Cabrini hospital in the east of the island of Montreal, have been transferred to the intensive care unit of the CHAUR. A third patient, this time from the hospital Anna-Laberge, in the Montérégie region, was on Wednesday transferred, to be hospitalized in a unit out of intensive care.
According to Kellie Forand, a spokesperson for the CIUSSS Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec, a few transfers from outside the region have occurred since the beginning of the pandemic, but very limited in number. “The Ministry of Health and social Services has been given a mandate, at the beginning of the pandemic, the COOLSI (coordination of icu beds) for the management of beds in hospitals for cases of COVID positive as a function of occupancy of beds in each region. This system is already in place since the beginning of the pandemic for the management of provincial needs in hospitalizations related to the COVID-19”, she says, adding that all measures are put in place to protect the health of paramedics in charge to make the transfer.
The minister of Health, Danielle McCann, has also commented on the situation in the media daily, Wednesday afternoon. “The situation in Montreal is very different from the rest of Quebec. What we do is not new. It was added to Trois-Rivières recently, it has transferred patients to ease pressure on the island of Montreal. Beyond patients COVID-19, there is still a pressure, because the other activities began to take off in Montreal, as elsewhere, but in Montreal there is more pressure”, expressed the minister.
The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), chair Nathalie Perron indicates that you have not been informed of this type of transfer, and is concerned to know that these additional patients could be putting more pressure on existing staff.
“Already, we have flying squads that must go into NURSING homes where we have had outbreaks. It has also experienced outbreaks in the CHAUR, which required the isolation of members of the staff. There is a shortage already of world, there is talk of creating 12 hours of duty, leave is refused, there is talk of having to cancel a vacation. In the end, it is always our staff that pays”, she says.
Ms. Perron said that as much surprised to note that the number of hospitals included in the greater Montreal area, none of them is able to take on the excesses of the other. “With the déconfinement progressive and back-to-school, primary, is-what are we going to see the number of cases increase in our region? I don’t know, but we need to think about”, she adds, noting that it’s not necessary to count the number of beds available, but also the capacity of the staff in place to meet the demand.
At the present time in CHAUR, 5 of the 16 available beds in the intensive care COVID are occupied by patients infected. On units out of intensive care but devoted to the patients infected at COVID, 59 patients are hospitalized.
Called to comment on the transfers in the soil, he, the mayor of Trois-Rivières Jean Lamarche indicated having questioned public Health Wednesday morning, after having taken knowledge of the information in the montreal Gazette. “I also wanted to make sure that we can respond to the concerns of citizens in relation to these transfers. The responses with regard to the measures put in place have been satisfactory, but I’ll definitely continue to follow it very closely,” said Jean Lamarche.
ENPQ
During this time, the transfer of patients with COVID-19 to the national police academy of Quebec in Nicolet, continue in this centre open for two weeks. To date, 30 patients for the coronavirus and unable to comply with containment measures, often because of a cognitive impairment, have been transferred to homes for elderly people in the area to the temporary accommodation centre.
For the mayor of Nicolet, Genevieve Dubois, the concern expressed by some residents at the beginning quickly faded. “It is no longer something of which one speaks to me. It is seen that the place is super secure because it was not aware that there is a different activity on the site. At the same time, the transfers are of a sudden two or three people per day then this is not marking. We continue to have confidence in the measures,” says the mayor.