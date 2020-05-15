Patrice Michaud and the OSQ offered a gentle madness and spring [VIDEO]
Patrice Michaud has joined the SOQ at a distance for the interpretation of the <em>Fire every day,</em> from his eponymous album (2014).
14 may 2020 16: 35
Updated at 17h02
Eric Moreault
The Sun
Four clappements hands of Patrice Michaud and then the screen is filled with all of the musicians are confined to the Quebec symphony Orchestra, accompanying the singer in the interpretation of the Fire of each day, taken from his self-titled album (2014). And suddenly, the mild madness of spring invades us.
The artist from Cap-Chat appears in his living room, black t-shirt and toque-olive, so that the interpreters of the OSQ have worn their clothes in the evening. But it also lent the game a few scenes funny of everyday life to spice up the video.
It is a reunion because Michaud had happened with the orchestra in February, just before the start of the pandemic, the COVID-19.