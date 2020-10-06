“For the economy, health, education and freedom of Argentines. On October 12 I will march with my flag, in my vehicle, along with millions of citizens from all over the country, in defense of the Republic. # 12OSomosLibres “he announced on Twitter.

The president of PRO, Patricia Bullrich , today invited an opposition march for October 12, while confirming her own attendance, through a video uploaded to her profile on the social network Twitter .

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the economy, health, education and freedom of Argentines. On October 12 I will march with my flag, in my vehicle, along with millions of citizens from all over the country, in defense of the Republic. # 12OSomosLibres “, announced the ex-minister of Macrista Security from his account in the social network.

The text is accompanied by a video, which she herself stars on her balcony (from where she had already recorded different messages), in which she explains the reasons for the protest and openly invites citizens to accompany her.

The spot starts by saying: “On October 12 I'm going with my flag and my car on the road. I'm going because I think we have to get out of this situation we are in,” he continues.

https://twitter.com/PatoBullrich/status/1313495519776440322?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw [/ embed]

Then it indicates that “the whole country is in total debacle due to a situation that could have been avoided,” in what seems to be a reference to the mandatory social isolation provided by the Government to stop the spread of infections in the framework of the pandemic of coronavirus.

He also complained that “the boys” are “in their homes without schools, destroying a year of education.”

“For all this we have to march,” declared Bullrich and assured that “behind this agenda there is a clandestine agenda,” which he describes as “impunity,” which, he adds, “wants to be taken to the Supreme Court.”

“We are not going to let it pass,” he said.

“I, Patricia Bullrich , on October 12 I am there for our freedom and for our Republic. Shall we go?”, Concluded her post with the invitation to accompany her.