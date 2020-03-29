Pavelko about the coronavirus: “Prudence, responsibility and caring should be the basis of our life in quarantine”
The President of the UAF Andriy Pavelko appealed through the website of the UAF to the public in connection with the spread in Ukraine of coronavirus.
“Unfortunately, the latest news coming from different regions of Ukraine and the world, is very disappointing. Despite the heroic efforts of physicians, the public and governments, COVID-19 is rapidly spreading. As a consequence, the duration of quarantine in our country is extended for a long time. The need for such measures, despite all the limitations of our everyday life, is obvious.
Particularly unpleasant is the uncertainty with which he had to face, because no one yet knows how long the pandemic and what will be its final dimensions. But the strength of each of us to make together to win the toughest fight with COVID-19.
First, it is compliance with the basic recommendations of physicians, which will help to minimize the risk of disease. Secondly, it is feasible help to those who are at the forefront in the battle with the dreaded virus, our brave doctors, in particular, transport, personal protection kits and the like. In addition, this concern about our football veterans, the needy throughout Ukraine. Very grateful to the regional associations of football, which joined the initiative of the UAF and has organized operational headquarters help those who need it.
Together we continue to act in this important area. Caution, responsibility and caring should be the basis of our life in quarantine. Only under this condition we will remain healthy, strong and victorious in the fight with disease. The other problems we will solve when you depart the main threat. And together we will enjoy exciting football moments in our stadiums, you shall rejoice at new victories of the Ukrainian clubs and national teams”.
In Ukraine extended quarantine until the end of April.
Andrew Usmonov.