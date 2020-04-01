Pavlograds, who was a fugitive from justice, found in Western Ukraine
Patrol the Ivano-Frankivsk detained 34-year-old pavlograds that 4 years is wanted.
Saturday, March 28, outside the Carpathian, Ivano-Frankivsk, attracted attention of the patrol man. Seeing the squad car, he became nervous and started to leave. The patrol decided to check his documents and found out that he is wanted under part 1 of article 122 (moderate bodily injury) and part 2 St. 186 (robbery) in Pavlograd Dnipropetrovsk region.
It turned out that after the verdict, the guy went into hiding. In February 2016, he was declared wanted.
The boy was taken to the temporary detention center of Pavlograd.