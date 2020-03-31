PC-players invade console servers Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and dominate the newbies
The company Aspyr Media released the action game Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. In the project there is multiplayer where users fight using the Force and lightsabers. The developers have implemented for the console versions of the individual servers, but PC players have found a way to get there.
As reported by the online PC Gamer, the PS4 and Nintendo users Switch complain that nothing can oppose the adherents of the mouse and keyboard. The latter found that console servers are not displayed in the PC version, but you can access them by entering the appropriate IP address. You can see the result in the 58th minute in the video below.
Many fans of Jedi Academy already announced Aspyr Media on Twitter about the problem and asked me to hide the IP address of the console server. Edition of PC Gamer also wrote to the developers, but at the time of writing the news the answer did not come.