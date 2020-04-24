PCUE: Trudeau trusts the students
Justin Trudeau does not believe that its new service aimed at students, is so generous that it will discourage young people to work this summer. It is predicted that they will also contribute to the recovery post-pandemic.
“I know the young Canadians, has launched the prime minister on Thursday. I know young people across the country who are going to want to be part of the solution, which are going to want to help, contribute to the economic recovery in their own way. “
Earlier this week, Mr. Trudeau has unveiled the “student” Delivery canadian emergency (PKU) offering $ 2000 per month to workers who have lost their incomes due to the pandemic. Students who have lost the prospect of getting a summer job will be able to get 1250 $ per month during the four summer months. Observers have supported the Duty that this measure could create a shortage of labour in some sectors, such as agriculture or retail trade, by blunting the need for young people to work.
Mr. Trudeau has swept away this perverse effect potential of the reverse side of the hand. “The students need help,” he said, recalling that, without a job this summer, they will struggle to pay their tuition. “I’m not going to apologize for having supported our students during this difficult time. “
Assistance to the agricultural sector
The conservative Party has proposed that Ottawa create a temporary program that jumellerait students seeking work with employers in the agricultural sector. They fear a severe shortage of labor this summer in the absence of a good part of the temporary foreign workers who have not been able to come to Canada. The conservatives suggest that Ottawa pays himself the salary of the students — in the same way that it finances some 70 000 jobs in the summer Jobs program. The employer would pay a surcharge. The young people would receive a higher wage than those with a normal in the sector and farmers would be relieved.
The prime minister François Legault has already indicated that the PCU Ottawa, detrimental, perhaps, to his recruitment ” arm ” in the health care network. On Thursday, he indicated that he lacked 9500 workers in the system, but that only 4,000 of them were suffering from the COVID-19. He admitted that the ECPS of $ 2000 ” can have an impact on the decision of the 5500 others not to come to work.