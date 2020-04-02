Penalties and interest-new: a warning from PrivatBank
Public Privat changes the mechanism of penalties in terms of quarantine.
In particular, on the portal of the Ministry of Finance has a complaint from a dissatisfied customer who was not able to advise staff regarding PrivatBank “vacation credit”.
According to him, he was unable to consult with the operator regarding what will happen to credit card at time of quarantine in Ukraine.
“Today appealed to PrivatBank, Privat24 with the question of credit vacation but the intelligible answer and has not achieved them. Operator chat Daria alone can that refer to but the official page of archived news of the Bank, where there is no any information on this issue. The answers have to wait on duty, the operator and the Bank is irresponsible and is not able to provide any information,” complained a disgruntled customer at the service of the Bank.
In the comments under the negative feedback the employee of PrivatBank tried to make excuses for the situation with advice and revealed details of “vacation credit”.
“PrivatBank, realizing the difficult situation arising out of pandemic and put additional measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus adopted the following decision on the conditions of using the credit lines on all credit cards. With 01.03.2020 for 30.04.2020 the Bank reverses the accrual of penalties / fines and liability according to article 625 of the civil code, as well as to 31.05.2020 pays interest only on the interest rate for customers with overdue obligations under the contract on credit cards”, – is told in the message, which was published under a negative opinion.