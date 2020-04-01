Pensioners over 80 will increase pensions by UAH 500, the majority of pensioners lump sum will be paid 1000 UAH – the decision of the Cabinet
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at its meeting on 1 April adopted a resolution which defined the mechanism of recalculation of pensions established monthly payment for pensioners over 80 years and one-time assistance for certain categories of citizens, reported the press service of the government.
Lump-sum payment in the amount of 1000 UAH in April will receive:
- pensioners, the pension which is subject to statutory allowances, increases, additional pensions, the target monetary assistance, the amounts of indexation of pensions, monthly compensation in case of loss of breadwinner as a result of the Chernobyl disaster and other surcharges to the pensions established by the legislation, on April 1, does not exceed 5000 UAH;
- recipients of state social assistance to persons with disabilities from childhood and children with disabilities (excluding persons with disabilities from childhood and children with disabilities who already receive a pension in respect of survivors ‘ benefits or state social assistance child of the deceased breadwinner);
- recipients of state social assistance to persons not entitled to pension and to persons with disabilities;
- recipients of the temporary state social assistance to disabled person who have reached retirement age, but have not received the right for a pension.
The government resolution also provides for the indexation of pensions by 11% in 2020, the monthly payment in the amount of 500 UAH pensioners older than 80 years, the pension does not exceed UAH 9205, and establishment of minimum pension payments in the amount of 2100 UAH to persons with a long insurance period (30 years for women and 35 for men).
At the government meeting Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal said that the indexation of pensions by 11% should begin from 1 April, it is envisaged by draft amendments to the state budget in 2020.
“Therefore, we expect a vote from the deputies and support this provision. With regard to payments in the amount of 500 UAH and 1000 UAH – we [today’s decision], and will thus support pensioners in April to start indexing from 1 may,” he was quoted by the correspondent of the edition “GORDON”.
At the government meeting the Minister of social policy Marina Lazebnaya said that increased by 500 UAH pension will receive 1.5 million pensioners and UAH 1,000 to pay 10 million pensioners. The indexation of pensions from 1 may will affect 7 million people.
As of 1 January 2020 in Ukraine was 11.3 million pensioners, the average pension exceeds UAH 3083, said Pension Fund in Facebook.