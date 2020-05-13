People are talking about masks eccentric of a designer in iceland [PHOTOS]
The Icelandic Ýrúrarí wearing one of his creations, in Reykjavik, on Monday.
May 12, 2020
Updated at 15h38
REYKJAVIK — By the time of a pandemic, the masks are the object of all desires, and sometimes of all fantasies : the evidence with the Icelandic Ýrúrarí which proposes to hide behind a giant smile teeth paired or multiple languages dégoulinantes.
“The idea was that these masks are scary to stick to the rule of social distancing,” says smiling Ýr Jóhannsdóttir, his real name, to the AFP.
“You need to see this as a joke because [they] do not protect from the virus but it keeps people and encourages them to maintain a safe distance,” adds the artist, 27 years of age.
In the small studio she rents in an industrial area of the icelandic capital, the balls are piled on the shelf next to the desk where sits a dozen of his extravagant creations: masks decorated with one or more languages, braces or fangs of vampires.
Up to ten hours were required for the masks worked, inspired by the films, series and other reality tv shows that she has devoured during the confinement is imposed between march and April.
These masks are the logical continuation of a line of sweaters, original made two years ago and which represented the “feelings that accompany the life,” said the young woman.
