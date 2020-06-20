Percé Rock seen by an author of six years
Maël Lafrenaye, six years old, and his mother, Véronique Lambert, with their book That has made a hole in Percé Rock?
19 June, 2020 20: 27
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
If containment has been synonymous with boredom for many young people, it has not been the case for Mael Lafrenaye. At six years old, the boy has taken advantage of the numerous hours at home to write his first book, Which blew a hole in the Rock Pierced?.
Helped by her mother, the designer Véronique Lambert, Maël was amused to find plenty of reasons that could explain the mysterious hole in the iconic rock. “It may be a whale, which gave a too big blow cock! Perhaps it is a pirate ship that was given a gun!” think Mael.
It was during a “creative meeting” at the restaurant that Mael and his mother had the idea of making a book. “I went out full of ideas of how the hole appeared. I have not had the choice to stop eating and start at any note”, tells Véronique Lambert.
Project containment
If they had already thought of the book before the school year is paused, the containment has given the opportunity to Maël to devote more time to draw its “scientific reasons”, as he calls them. With the help of his mother, the young author has done all the illustrations in the small book and wrote all the titles by hand. “It allowed us to practice his writing, and its alphabet, explains Véronique Lambert. It was a different project that came out a little bit of containment activities, which were proposed by the school.”
Without limiting the stories, the book also contains games and several small capsules of information. “We wanted it to be educational and fun at the same time, so we added explanations, for example, what is a northern gannet, or a blue whale, explains Véronique Lambert. In the end, it also reveals the secret of the hole of the Percé Rock!”
Other books to come
While their first book, available in the tourist shops of Percé and the Library Alpha of Gaspé, is already experiencing some success, Maël and his mother are already thinking about the sequel. A second book on the legend of Blanche de Beaumont has already been completed and should appear a little before the Holidays. The duo planchera soon on a third book and perhaps even a fourth. “But no more than four!” warns Maël.
In the meantime of working on his next books, it takes advantage of the bucolic landscape of Pierced and his new-found celebrity, he who must regularly sign the books that are sold at the shop near his house. “Everyone is going to have the pleasure to read it,” says the young author.