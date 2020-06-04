Performing Arts: the workers of the shadow forgotten
If the re-opening of the front rooms Saint-Jean is a view of a good eye, recovery brings many challenges for these artisans of the scene that are, for many, self-employed income is often irregular.
Share
June 2, 2020
Updated June 3, 2020 to 4h17
Share
Performing Arts: the workers of the shadow forgotten
Leah Martin
The Sun
Quebec announced on Monday a program of$ 400 Million to support artists, cultural organizations, and venues of dissemination. If this plan is a glimmer of hope for the arts community in quebec in a time of crisis, the technicien(ne)s of the living arts remain on their hunger.
“The change of tone is good, but for the designers, the technicians, nothing has been announced in concrete terms,” laments Julien Mercé, chief lighting designer at the salle Pauline-Julien, Sainte-Geneviève.
On the group Facebook support in the time of a pandemic of the TRACE (workers grouped together arts, culture and events), the conclusion is almost unanimous: the recovery plan does not meet the needs of many workers in the middle. Many complain of a lack of compensation for contracts lost, and the non-extension of a source of income such as the PCU.
“If the halls re-open, it’s going to perhaps create a little bit of work, but as everything was cancelled, that’s going to leave a big piece of this labor at home”, is afraid of Roch Lavoie, business agent at I. A. T. S. E (international Alliance of employees, stage, theater and cinema). “There was no news of the extension of the PCU and, for the moment, it is vital.” The organization has also published a press release which expressed its concerns regarding the government’s recovery plan.
Problems of logistics
If the re-opening of the front rooms Saint-Jean is a view of a good eye, recovery brings many challenges for these artisans of the scene that are, for many, self-employed income is often irregular. “In 2021, I already have shows planned, so the performances of 2020, which have been carried over to the next year will make it so that I’m going to lose contracts, because I couldn’t do everything,” says Keven Smith, lighting designer and video in theatres in Quebec.