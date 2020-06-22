Peru: report of the reopening of Machu Picchu
Although he lives on the tourism, the village of Machu Picchu is opposed to the reopening of the site, for fear of contagion.
June 21, 2020 20h55
LIMA — The inca citadel of Machu Picchu, the main tourist site in Peru, will not open on the 1st of July as the government had announced, reported Sunday the local press, citing local authorities.
The reopening of the site is delayed due to delays in the implementation of the measures of health and safety and of the fear of people around a contagion of the new coronavirus, says the press.
The management Unit of Machu Picchu (UGM) took this decision on the basis of the reports of the authorities of the region of Cusco, where Machu Picchu.
“It will not open on the 1st of July,” said the mayor of the district of Machu Picchu, Darwin Baca, a member of the UGM, quoted by the media.
He pointed out that a number of facilities, such as tests, were still not available.
The regional governor of Cusco, Jean Paul Benavente, said that the peruvian government had yet to approve some of the protocols of re-opening.
“There is no official date for the reopening of Machu Picchu,” said the governor.
Although he lives on the tourism, the village of Machu Picchu is opposed to the reopening of the site, for fear of contagion in a region where few cases are currently reported.
The guides of Machu Picchu had indicated their intention to commence Monday demonstrations against the reopening. “We run an increased risk of infection (…) we are not ready to receive visitors,” said Oscar Valencia, president of the Front for the defense of Machu Picchu, quoted by the newspaper El Comercio.
The peruvian government had announced last week its intention to reopen the site in July, limiting the number of visitors to 675 per day.