Petition against the reopening of the North Shore: the middle leaves Quebec to decide
Online social networks since Sunday, the petition requesting that the North Shore remains closed had collected around 4000 signatures on Wednesday, with a goal of 10 000.
May 6, 2020 15h54
Updated at 16h18
Steeve Paradis
The Sun
BAIE-COMEAU, quebec – A petition is currently in circulation on the Internet in order to claim that the North Coast remains closed for several more months, until the time that we have discovered a treatment or a vaccine against the COVID-19, does not attract the sympathy of the policy makers in the region, especially that the North Coast has recorded no cases for 11 days.
Online social networks since Sunday, the petition launched by a nursing assistant Baie-Comeau had collected around 4000 signatures on Wednesday, with a goal of 10 000.
Tourism North Shore was the first organization to respond publicly and to the co-chair Yanick Morin, “it is a normal reaction to have fear but, this is not the time for division, it is time to find a balance.” The spokesman added that “the people were in a hurry to move. We can’t stay confined until the time that one finds a treatment.”
As for the mayor of Baie-Comeau, Yves Montigny, to whom this petition will be sent, he said that “it is really a decision that looks at the national Institute of public health, which makes a recommendation to the office of the prime minister and it stays there. Me, I can’t do anything with it,” said one who agreed with the removal of the dams on may 18.
Even the sound of a bell in relation to the integrated Centre of health and social services (CISSS) of the Côte-Nord region, who recalled that the déconfinement of the regions belongs to the government, on the recommendation of the national directorate of public health, and that it is not by chance that the regions will open at different times.
“The CISSS did not take a position, otherwise put in place all the measures requested”, said the deputy director-general of the organization, Dyane Benoît.
To return to the number of people infected, it has not moved since the 25th of April, with 113 cases. Of the number, 102 people have been recovered. If we exclude the MRC of Sept-Rivières, one of six in the region, there is almost a month that the rest of the region has not recorded a single case of infection the COVID-19.