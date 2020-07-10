Pickets standing in front of seven residences for the elders of the group Chartwell
The SQEES, which is affiliated with the FTQ, is calling for its members to $ 15 per hour to hire and an increase of $ 1 per year. On the photo, the chair, Sylvie Nelson.
Share
July 10, 2020 18h56
Updated at 19h03
Share
Pickets standing in front of seven residences for the elders of the group Chartwell
Lia Lévesque
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — strike pickets have been prepared, early Friday, in front of seven residences for seniors belonging to the group Chartwell Québec city and Saguenay.
The Syndicat québécois des employés de service – the main trade union of employees to the beneficiaries in the private sector in Quebec – has put his threat in execution, and sparked the strike, after learning of the impasse at the conclusion of the last conciliation sessions.
The 500 workers, mainly orderlies, are often paid guests $ 13.50 or $ 14 an hour, before bonuses COVID temporary paid by the government of Quebec.
The minimum wage is 13,10 per hour in Quebec.
The SQEES, which is affiliated with the FTQ, is calling for its members to $ 15 per hour to hire and an increase of $ 1 per year.
“Our demands are more than reasonable. Chartwell, it is the only one in Quebec to believe that their workers and their workers don’t deserve more, or better,” said the president of the SQEES, Sylvie Nelson.
For its part, the employer shall ensure that it has negotiated in good faith and filed competing bids.
“We have made changes to our offerings since the beginning of negotiations, it has been 18 months. Despite our efforts, the union’s position has not changed. Their requests for money in excess of 25 % over three years, and no company can assume increases of this magnitude. It is expected that the union, too, should show flexibility,” said Marie-France Lemay, vice-president, operations and sales.
Ms. Nelson replied that the union demands are not 25 %, but 21.6 % – percentages that should be calculated on wages from$ 13.50 to $ 14 $. And she adds that the offers of employers represent “peanuts” or a few cents increase.
Services maintained
The essential services are, however, maintained. The administrative Tribunal of labour has rendered a decision, there are a few days, thus significantly reducing the time to strike, according to the job title.
Thus, the employees assigned to the care must ensure that 100% of their working time. The attendants to the food service industry can disengage during 20 percent of their working time, for example. But the leisure activities are affected, as well as the secretariat.
Ms. Nelson has sent a message to the group Chartwell, the largest private employer in her field in Canada, and reminded him that his union was affiliated to the largest central trade union of Quebec.
“It is about time he wakes up. Otherwise, Chartwell is exposed to other strikes? and a strong appeal to our fellow our fellow citizens to choose their place of residence for seniors or that of their parents. We are 600,000 members of the FTQ and we will not hesitate, if necessary, to engage our comrades in other unions to support us,” said Ms. Nelson.
The direction of Chartwell, for its part, has deplored the timing of the disengage, while they are still living a pandemic of sars coronavirus.
The SQEES responded that the private residences affected by the strike were all located in the cold zone. And he has already agreed to cancel the strike if an outbreak of COVID had just to declare themselves.
The affected residences are those of the Apartments of Bordeaux to Quebec, Chartwell Domaine de Bordeaux to Quebec, Chartwell Faubourg Giffard in Quebec city, Chartwell (CSH-HCN Locataire) Manoir Archer in Quebec city, Chartwell Villa Saguenay in Saguenay, Chartwell Villa Chicoutimi, in the Saguenay and Chartwell Villa Jonquière, in the Saguenay.