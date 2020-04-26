Pierre Poilievre blame the Trudeau government to the crisis of the COVID-19
Pierre Poilievre attacked the government of prime minister Justin Trudeau on two specific aspects, namely the management of its borders and its supply management.
April 26, 2020 16.40
Updated at 17: 14
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – The Canadian crisis of the COVID-19 is a failure of government and not that of the population or of the market.
This is what was said Pierre Poilievre, a spokesman conservative in matters of Finance, at a press conference held Sunday afternoon, and at which he was to dwell in the government policy for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Mr. Poilievre took the government of prime minister Justin Trudeau on two specific aspects, namely the management of its borders and its supply management.
“It is the responsibility of the federal government to protect our borders, that is to say, to prevent dangers entering. What is the government of Justin Trudeau has done with our borders? It has allowed 50 000 people from China to come after our military forces have warned the government of the crisis of the COVID-19”, was first said Mr. Poilievre.
“He was warned at the beginning of January of this danger and in the two months that followed, he allowed 50,000 people to enter Canada from the countries that originated the crisis. Then, it has failed to protect our borders, which is the paramount responsibility of the federal,” he added.
To this, Mr. Poilievre added that the federal government also had the responsibility to protect the supplies, including face masks and other equipment.
“We have built up a large supply, dispersed across the country, available for these types of viruses, but what did Justin Trudeau? First, it has given 16 tons of this vital equipment to China after the pandemic has been declared. And, a few years ago, its government has destroyed millions and millions of face masks and other essential equipment, which we currently need,” said Mr. Poilievre.
Incentives are “perverse”
Making a link with the compensation for workers and businesses, Mr. Poilievre has said it was not a gift from the government, but a “clearing of the failure”.
“It is trying to compensate for the Canadians with their own money for these failures, has launched Mr. Poilievre. This is the current situation. We don’t need to thank the Trudeau government to return the money of Canadians to Canadians to compensate for the errors he made.”
“Yes, the conservatives support the emergency assistance for families and businesses that have suffered so much because of these errors, and we also say that the government should eliminate the errors and mistakes in those same programs”, also said Mr. Poilievre.
Reiterating that his party supports the aid to businesses and families, Mr. Poilievre did, however, see some incentives that he has termed “perverse”.
He particularly dwelt on the fact that a worker who gets taken to work for more than eight days per month will not be able to receive the benefit of an emergency.
“If the employer says : “I have enough work for 15 days,” the worker will be deprived of the opportunity because the program removes the service from the moment that the person earns more than $ 1000. This is a penalty against the work, and you should never, ever punish the work. But this is what makes the design of this program.”
Mr. Poilievre has also identified what it considers to be gaps in the assistance provided to businesses that have lost a lot of income to help pay their rent.
“To qualify was raised by the spokesperson for the conservative, the companies must have lost 70 % of their income. There are some small and medium-sized companies that have kept their doors open during the crisis, which have lost 50 % of their income. Now, (the leaders) are losing their business because they can’t pay the rent and the help that Justin Trudeau has announced is not available to these companies because they have not quite lost (income).”
Giving the example of grocery stores, or other essential services, Mr. Poilievre believes that small and medium-sized enterprises will have to close their doors to be able to lose enough money and qualify for government assistance.
Mr. Poilievre believes that the government should make changes to its program to help businesses that have lost a lot of money, but less than the eligibility threshold of 70 % currently in force, to receive help.