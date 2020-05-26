Piétonnisation in Little Italy: the City agrees to review its project
Photo: Michael Monnier Archives The Duty
Many of the merchants of Little Italy have set up shop on Saint-Laurent boulevard are opposed to the piétonnisation of the artery.
Before the discontent of the merchants of Little Italy, the borough of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie has set aside his project of piétonnisation of Saint-Laurent boulevard. The City now wishes to agree with the Société de développement commercial (SDC) to local to find an alternative solution.
Last week, the borough announced the creation of facilities of type ” transit mall ” on three arteries of its territory, including a stretch of Saint-Laurent boulevard, between the streets Saint-Zotique and Jean-Talon. According to this concept, it was expected that only pedestrians, cyclists and buses can travel on the arterial. The merchants and restaurant owners would also have had the right to occupy more space on the public domain.
The project has raised the ire of the traders. In a letter sent to its members last Thursday, the SDC Petite-Italie – Marché Jean-Talon has argued that is subject to the decision of the borough and regretted not having been able to consult its members on this subject. It was finally surveyed its members, and these, in a proportion of 61 %, have preferred to keep the status quo, or keep the automobile traffic on the boulevard Saint-Laurent and divert the cycle track laid down on the artery to that of the rue Saint-Dominique.
Questioned on Monday at the meeting of the municipal council, the mayor of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie, François Croteau, has announced that the City abdicated its initial project and that it would continue negotiations on this matter with the SDC. “We are still in discussions, but I would like already to tell you that, given the consultation that has been recently made by the SDC, we are going to respect the will of the merchants and we will continue to work to find another solution that will make the case to businesses and citizens “, he explained.
The opposition at city hall does not understand that the SDC has not been treated with more respect by the administration for the Plant.
“The SDC should be at the forefront of this kind of measure, and even be the instigators. It is unfortunate in the current context, because the SDC should rather be support for businesses that must prepare to re-open and implement the measures of distancing and the wearing of the mask “, said the advisor of the Whole Montreal, Francesco Miele. “We will see to what extent they will comply with the merchants this time. “