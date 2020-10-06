The president of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, ratified his support for the Carabineros leadership amid criticism and denunciations of the recent repression that caused the fall of a 16-year-old protester to the bed of a river.

The president of Chile , Sebastián Piñera , ratified his support for the Carabineros leadership amid criticism and denunciations of the recent repression that caused the fall of a 16-year-old protester to the bed of a river.

ADVERTISEMENT

Less than 20 days after the constitutional plebiscite and a short time before the first year of the massive demonstrations that caused a political and social crisis in the neighboring country , Piñera called an extraordinary meeting between the executive, legislative and judicial to “analyze and be able to coordinate the action of the different Powers of the State in these times of adversity that the country is living and in this very important month.”

In this context, the trans-Andean president condemned the repression of the protest last Friday , in which a police officer pushed a young protester towards the bed of the Mapocho river , where he was unconscious and was only rescued thanks to his companions who came down and took him out of there. At the same time, he also lamented the death of a worker in the southern city of Collipulli at the hands of hooded individuals, but he was forceful in his defense of the country's security forces.

“Along with regretting what happened, I want to express our deep support for the institution of Carabineros de Chile, which, by constitutional mandate, has the fundamental function of protecting public order and citizen security , and which must always do so using the instruments that The law grants him the use of legitimate and proportional force, ”said the Chilean head of state.

https://twitter.com/presidencia_cl/status/1313512451858604032?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw [/ embed]

With this, Piñera sought to appease criticism of his government and warned that the Carabineros “also always has to adjust its actions to the unrestricted respect of the human rights of all, at all times, in all places, in all circumstances. And, of course, comply with their protocols and with what the law establishes ”.

As happened after other repressions that unleashed a barrage of complaints of human rights abuses and violations, Piñera put the accent on the judicial process , clarifying that both the Executive and the Carabineros have made all the information available to the Public Ministry so that it can be done a “deep and exhaustive investigation that clarifies the facts and uncovers the truth.”

Additionally, the head of state proposed as a political response that Congress expedite the process of a law that modernizes the police force “whose sole objective is to strengthen the Chilean Police in order to better and more effectively fulfill its role of protecting citizen security and public order, always respecting the human rights of all ”.

Chile has been experiencing a severe social crisis since October 18 of last year, with massive demonstrations that put Piñera's second term in check and put structural changes on the immediate political agenda, including the possibility of a new Constitution.

Demonstrations against the government and in favor of a new Constitution stopped during the quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic , but in the last six weeks they began again, with less than three weeks remaining until the plebiscite.