Place at the cinema!

in <em>Tenet</em> is Christopher Nolan, the film the most anticipated of the summer.
June 19, 2020
Updated on June 20, 2020 to 4h16
Eric Moreault
The Sun
The big cinema season will be shortened significantly this summer. The closure of the halls for three months has pushed back the release of several blockbuster movies, sometimes until 2021 and even 2022! The return will be under strict rules related to the COVID-19, including limiting the template to a maximum of 50 people per performance — for larger rooms! The good news is that there will be films in the cinemas, but also in video-on-demand.
Things are going to start again slowly to the opening as the hollywood blockbusters will not be immediately available. At least, those that remain. The films of Marvel and DC Comics, for example, are seriously out of step. Notable Exception : The new mutants (28 August), the last feature film of the franchise, X-Men, with Maisie Williams (Arya Stark in game of thrones).
It was still some haze on the precise date of the opening of each film at the time of writing these lines, but this will be the end of June, beginning of July. The owners of the rooms must comply with the rules of the public health by restarting the machine and deal with the recall of employees. Some want to wait for the exhaustion of their benefits for PKU before returning to work — this is particularly the case in the cinemas of the Falls and the Lido Levis.
But before that, the operators are planning to present classics, including the quebec cinema; european films, principally French, are usually many of the displays in march, April and may, as well as films that had just come out when it was decreed the great confinement. But this offer risk to run out of steam quickly.
The recovery
This explains the fact that the Films Séville hurried to announce the release of Suspect number one, the first feature-length film in English to Daniel Roby with Antoine Olivier Pilon, with a considerable budget for a quebecois film. It will be presented on July 10, at the same time thatMad (Unhinged) with Russell Crowe in the skin of a madman of the steering wheel, which loses the pedals (no, it is not a remake of The mad (1993) with Michael Douglas, but it looks like…).