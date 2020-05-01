Place the short : Footsteps
Eric Moreault
The Sun
“Place at court” is your appointment with the short film in our digital platforms. Check out a new movie each month. A collaboration of the cooperative Spira.
Claudia Kedney-Bolduc has continuation in the ideas. Growing up, she played many sports, from soccer to taekwondo, by way of the rugby. “Sport has always been a very big part of my life,” she says in a telephone interview.
When the bachelor started his career as a filmmaker, the filmmaker has wanted to explore the place of women in the sport of power, especially when they come out of the beaten path. Foosteps is interested in two female boxers.
Invited to participate in a Kinomada in Louisiana, in the fall of 2018, Claudia Kedney-Bolduc has decided to perform a little research before getting there. She discovered the Raging Cajun Boxing Club. As she practices boxing recreationally for the past three years, the place has caught his attention.
To the extent that we find Deirdre gogarty’s Morrison, a pioneer introduced to the hall of fame of women’s boxing in 2015. The Irish, a victim of bullying when she was a child, has opened the way for many others in practice his sport at a time when the thing was far from well.
She advises Gabrielle Marvin, who describes the place as a “haven of happiness” by allowing him to take out the villain. The camera closely follows his training and demonstrates his obvious determination.
A second short film which reveals a kinship explicit in its prime, Paths of ice (2016) — that of transmission. In both cases, the films also serve to break the mold of stereotypes.
That Claudia Kedney-Bolduc was already then that she was a member of the Red and Gold of Laval University in women’s rugby. The one who has played with Karina Paquin was the cohort who had agreed to pose for a calendar celebrating the diversity of body (the university opposed to its publication in 2011).
The director continues to dig the same groove. She has also received scholarships from the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec and the First standing ovation for a web series of five episodes on women and sport — when we told you that Claudia Kedney-Bolduc has continued in the ideas!
The filming must normally start this summer. But pandemic is forcing, nothing is less sure.
In the meantime, up to Footsteps.