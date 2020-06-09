Place the shrimp fishing northern… two months later
Since the beginning of the season, harvesters and processors could not agree on the price of the resource, even if the latter had been established by the Régie des marchés agricoles.
June 9, 2020 18h18
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
The fishing season for northern shrimp may begin as soon as the next few days in the Gaspé, with a two-month delay. Fishermen and processors have agreed this morning on the landed cost of the resource, allowing the resumption of commercial activities.
The transformers of the plants of Rivière-au-Renard and the Anse-au-Griffon have tabled an offer to the fishermen on Monday evening. They accepted the proposal. The resource at the drop-off in detail, therefore, at an average price of around 0.85 cents/pound, once the discards calculated.
Until the beginning of the second half of the season, on the 1st July, it is the price that has been previously set by the Régie des marchés agricoles that will prevail. Subsequently, this will be the rate indicated in the agreement recently accepted today that will be applied.
Relief and distrust
If they are relieved to be able to return to work, fishermen are not enthusiastic by the price which has been negotiated. “The price offered is far from being incredible. It was agreed to save the season, save our workers and save the communities in which we live,” says the president of the Office of the fishermen of shrimp du Grand-Gaspé, Patrice Element. The association continues to maintain that the price set by the Régie was acceptable.
On the side of the workers of the factories of transformation of Gaspé, the signing of the agreement reassures, but some concerns remain. “Many employees are worried about their employment insurance benefits in the coming months, as they have not had a lot of income in the last few weeks, says the union advisor CSN of the factory Fisheries Marinard, Rémi Bellemare-Caron. We also wonder how fast the fishing will resume, which will have a decisive impact on the employees ‘ income.”
The workers of the factory des Pêcheries Marinard have demonstrated in front of their place of work last June 5 to denounce this loss of income. They have also requested the employer to provide them a guaranteed income equivalent to a full week, regardless of the number of hours worked.