Places of worship will receive their followers from the June 22,
The leaders of all religious denominations will be able to count on a guide of good practices allowing them to adapt their rituals and their local.
17 June 2020 16h22
Updated at 17: 45
Places of worship in Quebec will again host their followers from the 22 June, but following certain guidelines to prevent possible outbreaks of coronavirus.
The announcement was invited at short notice at the very end of the press conference held on Wednesday by the national director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, and the minister for Education, Isabelle Charest.
In response to a question, Dr. Arruda has confirmed to journalists that the places of worship were considered to be like any other closed place, where the boundary of the gatherings is set at 50 people maximum.
“I think it is important that religious communities and people who have religious practices to be respected in the same way as all sorts of other types of activities in our society,” he commented, stating he wanted to wait for the right moment to allow the resumption of religious rituals.
Songs
Horacio Arruda added that the religious celebrations involve significant risks, especially if the people singing in chorus.
Moreover, the leaders of all religious denominations will be able to count on a guide of good practices allowing them to adapt their rituals and their local.
“The spiritual life, it is an important element, but we wanted to keep the same principles of gathering : less than 50 people, distancing, reduction of contacts,” said Dr. Arruda.
It has been found to have received many messages from people saying, suffer the loss of their religious practice. The growing need of the faithful for the recovery of their rites would also be weighed in the balance.
Horacio Arruda pointed out that the public health feared the multiplication of religious gatherings illegal. Such a phenomenon would have made the task that much more difficult for authorities to control a possible outbreak.