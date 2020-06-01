Plan of revival of culture: “a Good first step, but…” said Catherine Dorion
Catherine Dorion, had unveiled its own plan to boost the sector of arts and culture at a cost of 332 million $ on Friday.
June 1, 2020
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
Catherine Dorion sees “a good first step” in the recovery plan announced by the minister of Culture. But the member for Québec solidaire will request taxable of the redevelopment budget.
The member of the opposition elected in Taschereau, provincial riding in the city centre of Quebec city, had unveiled its own plan to boost the sector of arts and culture at a cost of 332 million $ on Friday.
“The recovery plan presented today by the minister Nathalie Roy is a good first step. That said, I wonder about the amounts that were announced. On the $ 290 million that will be injected in 2020-2021, there is $ 110 million of new money only. The rest will be charged to the budget of the culture. That’s going to hurt for it?” responds Ms. Dorion, in a communiqué issued at the end of the day.
“Inevitably, if one rearranges the budget of the culture, it means that we take money from Peter to give to Paul. Is it that there will be loss of program in the future? If so, who will be affected? Ms. Roy should specify this quickly,” she says.
Nothing for the heritage
The member of solidarity notes that there is no provision in the government’s plan Legault for the heritage sector.
“I am also sorry that the minister has not announced measuring for the built heritage and the living heritage in its recovery plan. It is the big blind spot of his announcement, while yet it is a big piece of our culture. I invite the minister Roy to tell us what she intends to do to better enhance the value of our collective heritage,” said Dorion.
Recall that on Friday, the ministry of Culture has announced his intention to protect the church of très-Saint-Sacrement, Québec city, to prevent its demolition.