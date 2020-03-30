Players who got the most assists to Messi and Ronaldo

Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated for many years in the world football. They both won a lot of trophies and scored a unique number of goals. For many years, their teammates had other great players, thanks to which they’ve scored a lot of goals.

Below about the players who got the most assists Leo Messi, who in 689 career goals:

6. Pedro: 32 transmission 5. Javi: 35 gears 4. Neymar: 36 gear 3. Dani Alves: 43 transmission 2. Andres Iniesta: 44 transmission 1. Luis Suarez:??54 transmission

And this is the best assistants Cristiano Ronaldo, on account of which 725 goals scored in career.

6. Ryan Giggs: 20 gear = 4 Marcelo: 25 assists = 4 angel di Maria: 25 gear 3. Mesut Ozil: 31 transfer 2. Gareth bale: 32 transfer 1. Karim Benzema: 47 gear.

