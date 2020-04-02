Playground Zakupki.Prom.ua create an open database of manufacturers medtovarov
Marketplace Zakupki.Prom.ua creates online database of importers, manufacturers and authorized distributors of medical and related products needed in a pandemic COVID-19.
It is noted that the list will be updated regularly, so the company could buy the right products from reliable sources at a fair price.
“Many hospitals and other state institutions are experiencing an acute shortage of everything necessary for the fight against the pandemic. They can’t easily find the quality products at a reasonable price.
Many do not even know where to look. And I’m afraid to buy at an inflated price, because it establishes liability. So we want to become the link between demand and supply, collect in one place the suppliers of masks, gloves, respirators, disinfectants, protective suits and all the equipment needed to physicians and patients,” – said the head of Zakupki.Prom.ua. Natalia Kovaleva.
According to her, all the contacts will be in the public domain to any government or commercial company can quickly purchase the desired product.
It is also reported that business will be able to start selling the state – through the public procurement system Prozorro or electronic catalog Prozorro Market.
To become a member of online databases, the company must send a request through the platform, after which it contacts after treatment and moderation will add to the list.